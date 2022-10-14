Molly-Mae Hague reveals why she was ‘disheartened’ during the early stages of her pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed why she was “disheartened” during the early stages of her pregnancy.

Last month, the 23-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island 2019 and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Molly-Mae took to her Instagram story on Thursday, to explain that she’d been feeling “disheartened” because she can’t feel her baby girl kick as much as she wants to.

Sharing a snap of her most recent scan, the PrettyLittleThing creative director wrote: “So I actually have an anterior placenta. I have been getting quite disheartened at how little I’ve been able to feel her move… especially when I can feel her and Tommy can’t when he touches my belly.”

“So it’s really reassuring to know it’s because my placenta is literally a huge sponge between me and baby that’s absorbing all her movement and preventing me from really feeling it.”

“Think it’ll be a while yet until we see her little legs kicking through or Tommy feels her but I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently revealed the sex of their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share a video of them popping a “Boy or Girl?” balloon.

The balloon was filled with pink confetti, confirming that they are expecting a baby girl.

The influencer announced her pregnancy last month and uploaded her first “pregnancy vlog” earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

In the video, the mum-to-be said: [My due date] is just not something I’m going to share. From around my videos you guys are definitely going to work out around the time my baby is due. I feel like sharing dates and stuff, anything can happen.”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)