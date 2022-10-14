Molly-Mae Hague reveals whether she’ll share her daughter’s face on social media

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed whether she’ll share her daughter’s face on social media.

Last month, the 23-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island 2019 and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Speaking on her YouTube Q & A, Molly-Mae opened up about whether she’ll share her baby daughter with her millions of social media followers.

One fan asked the influencer: “Will you be showing your baby’s face?”

The Love Island star responded: “I thought this was a really good question, because it’s not something that we’ve actually worked out yet.”

“I definitely think we will 100% show our baby. I just know we’re gonna be so obsessed with her and so in awe of her that all we’re going to want to post will be her.”

Molly-Mae continued: “But I also don’t know how I’m going to feel as a mum. Like am I going to give birth to my baby and she’s here and suddenly I want to be overly protective, and I don’t want anyone that’s not within my family and my friends to see her straight away.”

“I don’t know. Maybe I’ll want to post her straight away online, maybe I won’t want to post her for a few weeks, or a few months, or maybe never. I literally don’t know how Tommy and I are going to feel about that until she is here.”

“But I definitely, definitely think we will post her. I just don’t know when and how, and how much.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently revealed the sex of their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share a video of them popping a “Boy or Girl?” balloon.

The balloon was filled with pink confetti, confirming that they are expecting a baby girl.

The influencer announced her pregnancy last month and uploaded her first “pregnancy vlog” earlier this week.

In the video, the mum-to-be said: [My due date] is just not something I’m going to share. From around my videos you guys are definitely going to work out around the time my baby is due. I feel like sharing dates and stuff, anything can happen.”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

