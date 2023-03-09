Molly-Mae Hague reveals hilarious ‘new ick’ about Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed a hilarious “new ick” about her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, recently welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Bambi.

While the Molly and Tommy are more loved up than ever, the influencer has admitted her boxer beau still gives her the “ick” from time to time.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 23-year-old shared a clip of Tommy having his hair cut at their home in Manchester.

The new mum captioned the video: “New ick unlocked.”

“When his feet don’t touch the floor when he’s sat on a tall chair getting his hair cut.”

Molly-Mae then shared a screenshot of a message from a follower, who suggested she “block him”.

The reality star joked: “Unfortunately I think it’s a bit late for that. I wish I could.”

The PrettyLittleThing creative director first met her beau on Love Island 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bambi, on January 23.

While Molly-Mae and Tommy are not publicly engaged, sources close to the fan-favourite couple claim they are keen to make their wedding a magical occasion.

A source told The UK Sun: “Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they’d have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.”

“They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony.”

“They’re huge fans of Disney, so Molly will be wearing a princess gown and arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. She wants the full Cinderella experience.”