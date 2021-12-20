Ad
Molly-Mae Hague admits she looks five years younger after getting filler disolved

Molly-Mae Hague has said she looks five years younger since getting her filler dissolved.

The Love Island star had a number of cosmetic procedures reversed earlier this year, including her lip and face filler.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO with Steve Bartlett podcast, the 22-year-old said: “I literally took it to the extreme and I just stripped myself back and weirdly, I felt the prettiest I’d ever felt, once it had all gone.”

“I feel like I’d dropped about five years off my age and it was like, it was a really, really significant moment for me,” she admitted.

“I didn’t realise how much respect that would get me. I didn’t do it for respect, I did it for myself. I didn’t do it for anyone else, I did it because I knew that I needed to.”

Molly recalled seeing an unflattering screenshot from a YouTube video of herself after getting fresh filler, and admitted the photo played a huge part in her decision to get the filler dissolved.

She said: “I wouldn’t say I got addicted to it, but by the age of 21, I didn’t look like the same person.”

“I literally looked like a different person. When I look back at pictures now, I’m terrified of myself. I’m like, ‘Who was that girl?’ I don’t know what happened.”

In the same podcast, Molly revealed she was “close to a breakdown” after seeing an unflattering paparazzi photo of herself.

“There was one time we went to Barbados to shoot a campaign for my fake tan business and we were followed by paparazzi the whole trip,” she said.

“That afternoon they published the most horrendous pictures in my eyes and I rang the Daily Mail myself, I went through to customer service and I was hysterically crying asking them to take the pictures down. I was screaming ‘please, you’ve ruined my life’, look at the comments under the pictures.”

“I would never say I’ve had a mental breakdown but that was close to it, I just went crazy. It was the lowest moment coming out of the show.”

