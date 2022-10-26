Mollie King reveals the sex of her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad

Mollie King has revealed the sex of her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

The Saturdays star announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in June with a sweet black and white snap of her beau kissing her growing baby bump.

She wrote at the time: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking)

Mollie took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself and Stuart popping a ‘Boy or Girl?’ balloon.

The balloon was filled with pink confetti, confirming that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

The Saturdays star wrote: “Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget. For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby, but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us.”

“Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it. It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember 💛 So… we’re having a…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking)

Speaking to Grazia, Mollie said: “It feels weird to be saying this because we’ve only just told the family, but we’re actually having a little girl!”

“Having got five nephews, we were convinced we were going to be having a little boy as well, but we’re over the moon to find out it’s a little girl.”

“We would have been happy either way obviously and I just want her to grow up knowing that she can be exactly who she wants to be. I want her to know that the things that she goes to bed dreaming of can come true.”

Mollie also told the publication that her due date is November 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking)