Mollie King announces the death of her beloved father just days after welcoming her first child

Mollie King has announced the death of her beloved father, just days after welcoming her first child.

On November 24, The Saturdays star shared the exciting news that she had welcomed her first child – a baby girl named Annabella, with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

Just days later on November 30, Mollie announced the death of her dad.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Mollie penned: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

“Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day.”

“You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.”

“You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day ❤️.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of Mollie’s post to express their condolences.

Laura Whitmore wrote: “Oh I’m so sorry Mollie. Sending you all the love ❤️x,” while Queen of the Castle 2020 Giovanna Fletcher penned: “Oh Mollie, I’m so sorry to read this. Sending you and your family so much love!! Xxxx.”

Ruth Langsford penned: “Oh darling Mollie…I am so, so sorry to hear about your darling Dad passing. Sending you and your family so much love. Grief is the price we pay for love. Hold all your memories close…nothing can take those away. Love you darling ❤️,” while Jordan North wrote: “Oh Molly, I’m am so sorry to hear this news. Thinking of you and sending all my love to you, and all your family. ❤️❤️.”

Mollie’s The Saturdays bandmates also commented on the post, with Una Healy writing: “😢😢😢 I’m so sorry for your loss, he was such an amazing Dad and person. Love you so much. May he R.I.P ❤️,” and Frankie Bridge writing: Love you xxx.”