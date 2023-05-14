Millie Court and Liam Reardon spotted looking tense on first holiday since rekindling their romance

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were spotted looking tense on their first holiday since rekindling their romance.

The couple, who won Love Island back in 2021, are currently enjoying a trip around Europe with Virgin Voyages.

In new photos published by The Mirror, the reality stars were spotted walking around Ibiza together, before sitting on the street as they waited for a taxi.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Liam seen back together for first time since splithttps://t.co/HglguoUa4h pic.twitter.com/TKmXG0yBVL — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 14, 2023

Liam appeared to be bored as he yawned and scrolled through his phone, while his girlfriend Millie sat away from him with her hood up.

The couple have yet to officially confirm they are back together, but they gave the game away when they posed for a selfie with a fan while in France earlier this week.

They were also spotted getting a Domino’s pizza together last month, sending Love Island fans into a frenzy.

Liam and Millie won the 2021 series of the hit dating show, but their relationship hit the rocks last year and they announced their split in July.

Millie recently confirmed she is off the market again, but she refused to name her beau.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the 26-year-old said: “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet.”

“It’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Addressing her split from Liam, Millie said: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”

Last weekend, Liam confirmed he is back living in Essex – where Millie is from.

Speaking to MailOnline, Liam said: “I’m just living life at the moment, doing my own thing. I just got back from Wales – I was at home last week with the family.”

“I’m currently living in Essex – on my own. Obviously, me and Millie broke up last year, and I’m living on my own.”

“There’s someone in my life, yes. I’m not naming any names yet. I already knew them anyway. Just catching up with an old friend. And yes, we’ve just been dating for now.”

When asked if the romance was serious, Liam responded: “It’s going OK. It’s going well.”