Millie Bobby Brown calls out ‘gross’ trolls for sexualising her after turning 18

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the “gross” sexualisation she has experienced since turning 18 in February.

The Stranger Things actress, who was just 12 when she was cast as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, said she has stopped sharing personal things online for fear of being targeted with inappropriate comments.

Speaking on The Guilty Feminist podcast, Millie said: “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18.”

@DeborahFW & Susan Wokoma sit down with the fabulous #milliebobbybrown to talk all things feminism, Enola Holmes and of course discuss the discourse of flame Listen here to the two part episode https://t.co/CQylFM5FHO pic.twitter.com/fUXertoI42 — The Guilty Feminist (@GuiltFemPod) April 11, 2022

“[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross.”

Millie said her experience in Hollywood is “a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised.”

She said: “I have been dealing with that – but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

The Enola Holmes actress recalled a time when she was “crucified” for wearing a low cut dress to a red carpet before she was 18.

“I thought is this really what we should be talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing.”

Millie continued: “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with. Navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things.”

“Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to [know] yourself while doing that. The only difference is obviously I’m doing that in the public eye. It can be really overwhelming.”

The star repeated that she does not share anything personal on social media anymore, as she prefers to control what she puts online and hopes to use her platform as a force for good.

She said: “I’m not posting anything personal anymore. You’re not gonna see that part of me. You get to see the things I choose to put out in the world.”

“I hope if there’s a 12-year-old that’s told Instagram they’re 18, and they’ve created an account, they’re going on my account and they’re not being exploited to the horrible world that’s out there.”

Millie went on to share her dislike for social media: “I think social media is the worst place of all time.”

When she turned 16 in 2020, Millie took to Instagram to share a video of her telling her followers about the insecurities she developed due to negative comments online.

Millie said: “Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

“I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don’t worry I’ll always find a way to smile.”