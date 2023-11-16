‘Messy’ Love Island contestant linked to All Stars series

Mitch Taylor is set to return to the Love Island villa as he reportedly signs on for spin-off show, Love Island: All Stars.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

ITV have yet to confirm the line-up, although a host of former Love Islanders including, Faye Winter, Paige Thorne and Joe Garratt have been linked to next year’s series.

The Sun has now reported that the reality TV star is set to take on the South African villa.

Mitch previously appeared on this year’s series of the hit ITV dating show, where he coupled up with a number of the girls including Molly Marsh, Leah Taylor, Jess Harding, Abi Moores and Ella Barnes.

The 27-year-old decided to pursue things with Ella, but after being dumped from the villa, the pair eventually called it quits.

The Love Islander was recently accused of behaving inappropriately at a star-studded event alongside his co-star Zachariah Noble.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, UK influencer Ashleigh Huish claimed two unnamed Love Island stars were asked to leave the bash.

The woman in the video said: “The event was slightly soiled on by two Love Islanders who are just the most vile pieces of s**t that I believe could ever have walked the planet.

“Turns out they weren’t even invited, they just turned up. Do you know what they said? I don’t even know if I can say this out loud without cringing because I’m embarrassed for them: ‘We’re actually the most famous people here.’

“They’re bowling around like the most famous people there, which is embarrassing.”

From Lifted Entertainment

“But where I draw the line is where I am stood outside in the rain with my friend having a chat and this homeless man walks past,” she alleged.

“He’s like, ‘has anybody got any money?’ and [the Love Islander] puts his hand in his pocket, pulls out money and throws it at him. I see this with my own eyes.

“So the homeless man has to pick it up. They then proceeded to be incredibly homophobic and that is when the organisers were told and made them leave immediately because they do not tolerate homophobia or any other kind of disgusting behaviour.

“And when they heard what happened with the homeless man, they took zero tolerance and kicked them out,” she claimed.

Days after the video went viral, Mitch has posted a video on TikTok responding to the allegations.