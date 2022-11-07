Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Mel B reveals how her Spice Girls bandmates reacted to her engagement: ‘They’ve never liked any of my boyfriends’

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Mel B has revealed how her Spice Girls bandmates reacted to her engagement, after disapproving of all her boyfriends in the past.

The 47-year-old recently got engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee, after three years of dating. 

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Scary Spice admitted two of her bandmates cried over her happy news.

“Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C,” she confessed. “All of them were delighted for us and said, ‘We love Rory, he’s amazing’ and they’ve all sent congratulations cards.”

“I do care about their opinion and it’s really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they’ve never liked any of my boyfriends and they’ve been quite clear about that.”

“They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I’d say to them, ‘It’s not like that; he’s just a really good friend who makes me feel safe.'”

Rory popped the question to Mel with a £100k diamond ring at Cliveden House in Berkshire last month.

The couple have known each other for years, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2018.

Mel was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar, with whom she shares her eldest daughter Phoenix, from 1998 until 2000.

The Spice Girl went on to marry Stephen Belafonte in 2007, but the pair split in 2017.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte FayesVision/WENN.com

The Leeds native, who shares 11-year-old Madison with Stephen, accused her second husband of emotional and physical abuse after their split.

However, Stephen has vehemently denied her claims.

Mel is also mum to a 15-year-old daughter named Angel, who she shares with Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us