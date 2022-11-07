Mel B reveals how her Spice Girls bandmates reacted to her engagement: ‘They’ve never liked any of my boyfriends’

Mel B has revealed how her Spice Girls bandmates reacted to her engagement, after disapproving of all her boyfriends in the past.

The 47-year-old recently got engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee, after three years of dating.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Scary Spice admitted two of her bandmates cried over her happy news.

“Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C,” she confessed. “All of them were delighted for us and said, ‘We love Rory, he’s amazing’ and they’ve all sent congratulations cards.”

“I do care about their opinion and it’s really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they’ve never liked any of my boyfriends and they’ve been quite clear about that.”

“They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I’d say to them, ‘It’s not like that; he’s just a really good friend who makes me feel safe.'”

Rory popped the question to Mel with a £100k diamond ring at Cliveden House in Berkshire last month.

The couple have known each other for years, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2018.

Mel was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar, with whom she shares her eldest daughter Phoenix, from 1998 until 2000.

The Spice Girl went on to marry Stephen Belafonte in 2007, but the pair split in 2017.

The Leeds native, who shares 11-year-old Madison with Stephen, accused her second husband of emotional and physical abuse after their split.

However, Stephen has vehemently denied her claims.

Mel is also mum to a 15-year-old daughter named Angel, who she shares with Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.