Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to rumours they are set to star in Netflix reality series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to rumours they are set to...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have responded to rumours that they are set to star in a Netflix reality series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with the streaming platform earlier this month, after founding their own production company.

The deal will allow them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

A source told The Sun that the couple were set to venture into the world of reality television, claiming Meghan wants the public to see the “real her” – with a rep for the Duke and Duchess now responding to the claims.

The rep said that the royals “are not taking part in any reality shows.”

The source told The Sun earlier today that the couple would be followed for three months as part of a “tasteful” reality series.

Speaking to , a spokesperson for Netflix said: “The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.”

“But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time,” they added.

After confirming their deal with the streaming giant earlier this month, Harry and Meghan released a statement saying that they hope create informative content.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they shared, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan also said Netflix’s “unprecedented reach” will help them share “impactful content that unlocks action.”

