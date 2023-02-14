McFly star Dougie Poynter ‘dating THIS actress’ – after splitting from longtime girlfriend

McFly star Dougie Poynter is reportedly dating actress Yasmeen Scott.

According to The UK Sun, the guitarist has been secretly dating The Sandman star for the past year, after splitting from his girlfriend of three years Maddy Elmer.

A source told the publication: “Dougie and Yasmeen have been dating for ages but have been keeping things very quiet.”

The insider continued: “Both of them are very private and they decided not to tell many people or publicise their relationship.”

“Dougie actually got together with Yasmeen not long after he split from his ex. It has been smooth sailing since then. They have been on holidays together and are really into each other.”

Dougie reportedly split from his ex Maddy in 2021.

Prior to his romance with Maddy, Dougie famously dated singer Ellie Goulding and Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.