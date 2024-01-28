Maya Jama ‘set to host 2024 BRIT Awards’ after Mo Gilligan steps down as presenter

Maya Jama is reportedly “set to host” the 2024 BRIT Awards after Mo Gilligan stepped down as presenter.

The Love Island presenter is set to host the awards ceremony alongside two other presenters.

The British TV host has been a huge hit with audiences since she took over as host of the iconic ITV dating show and garnered praise for her red-carpet reporting role at the music awards in 2022.

An insider has told The Sun: “She is the hottest presenter in the UK right now and is ideal for the presenting cast.”

“There has been six years of solo male hosts, so it’s time to mix up the formula and there is a lot of buzz about the new line-up.”

If Maya takes on the role she would be the first female presenter since 2017 when Emma Willis hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary.

This comes after comedian Mo stepped down as this year’s host due to other work commitments.

He previously had hosted the show in 2023 and 2022.

In a statement he shared on Instagram, he wrote: “I’ve had the most incredible time working on The Brits but unfortunately as I’ll be in the US for my first World Tour next spring, I’m sorry to say that I’ll be stepping down from hosting duties for 2024 and handing over the baton.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Gilligan (@mothecomedian)

“It’s been phenomenal to work on this iconic event. I’ve loved getting to know all the remarkable people who run The Brit Trust and the outstanding Brit School.”

“The tireless work you do to improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts is sensational and I promise to continue supporting wherever I can.”

“Thank you to ITV for making a young man’s dream come true and to all the brilliant performers, guests, production team and most importantly, the viewers at home for all your amazing support.”

“It’s been an honour. See you on Tour.”

The BRIT Awards will be held on Saturday, March 2 in London’s O2 Arena.