Maya Jama ‘lands multi-million pound deal’ as the new face of MAJOR global brand

Maya Jama has reportedly landed a multi-million pound deal as the new face of Rimmel London.

According to The UK Sun, the Love Island host is to fill the shoes of Kate Moss, who has been the face of the brand for almost 20 years.

A source told the publication: “Rimmel is one of the biggest brands in beauty with a very British core, so pinpointing Maya to be their figurehead shows she’s very much the It Girl of the moment.”

“They needed a big name to take over from Kate, who had already stepped back from the role,” the source continued.

“Rimmel believes Maya ticks that box — plus they hope she can also appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.”

“A backlash is expected given Maya is nearly half Kate’s age, but the company are happy with their decision. It’s a dream come true for Maya.”

The news comes after it was reported that Maya had quit her previous role as host of BBC Three’s Glow Up.

The 28-year-old took over as host of the series from Stacey Dooley for its third and fourth seasons in 2021 and 2022.

An insider told publication: “Maya loved her time hosting Glow Up for the last two series but has decided now not to return for another run.”

“It was a really difficult decision but she’s going to be really busy doing two series of Love Island this year, and couldn’t make it work.”

“She’s also gone down such a storm on Love Island that demand for her has gone through the roof and her diary outside of filming the show is absolutely jam-packed,” the insider continued.

“The BBC were gutted to lose her and are now on the hunt for her replacement.”

Maya landed the coveted job of Love Island host after Laura Whitmore stepped away from the role last year.

It is rumoured that show bosses are set to offer the TV personality a multi-series deal, after her impressive hosting debut earlier this month.