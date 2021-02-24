Maya Jama confirms guest appearance on popular reality series

"I have never been so star struck in my life..."

Maya Jama has confirmed she will be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge.

The TV presenter will join RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the BBC Three show to judge the hit reality competition, which is set to air on Thursday, February 24.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 26-year-old wrote: “SCREAMING. So I’m the guest judge on @dragraceukbbc & I have never been so star struck in my life 😅😭”

“I love the show so much & if you’ve been watching you will know how incredible all the queens are, I was blown away by them all!”

“Such a bloody honour 🥺 @bbcthree at 7pm tomoroooo ✨.”

In the comment section, Maya added: “Also I got nervous when I did my runway so please don’t judge me for my awkward pose at the end 😂😂”.

Former guest judge and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall commented: “We love to see ittttttt”, while Michelle Visage wrote: “Yaaaaaasssss Maya”.

The news comes after Maya landed a major presenting gig on BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

The TV and radio presenter is taking over from Stacey Dooley, who presented the first two seasons of the show.

The competition follows ten up and coming makeup artists, who compete in a series of challenges in the hopes of taking home the title of the UK’s next big MUA.