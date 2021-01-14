Maya Jama lands major BBC presenting gig: ‘The secret is out’

The 26-year-old admitted she was "over the moon" to have gotten the job

Maya Jama has landed a major presenting gig on BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

The 26-year-old is taking over from Stacey Dooley, who presented the first two seasons of the show.

The competition follows ten up and coming makeup artists, who compete in a series of challenges in the hopes of taking home the title of the UK’s next big MUA.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maya wrote: “THE SECRET IS OUT🤪🥳 I am over the moon to be hosting the New series of @glowupbbc !!”

“Following in the footsteps of my babes and absolute icon Stacey Dooley, I know they are big boots to fill so I hope I do you proud 💪🏽

“You lot already know how much I love serving looks.. BRING ON THE GLAMMMM 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ also lol at how stiff I look in every press pic 😅❤️❤️❤️”.

She added: “I absolutely LOVE Glow Up and can’t wait to join the family! I’m obsessed with makeup and creating different looks – it’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to see what the MUAs get up to.”

Val Garland and Dominic Skinner will return as the series judges, with a premiere date yet to be announced.

The news comes after reports Maya spent time with her ex Stormzy over the Christmas period.

The former couple split back in August last year, after dating for four years – with Stormzy later apologising for “publicly disrespecting” his ex.

A source told The Sun: “Stormzy and Maya remained friends after their split and they decided to spend some time together over Christmas.”

“They made a lovely couple and given everything that’s happened this year, it seems they could grow closer again.”