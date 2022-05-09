Max George posts touching tribute to ‘true friend’ Tom Parker

Max George has posted a touching tribute to the late Tom Parker, who he described as a “true friend”.

The Wanted star sadly died on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Taking to Instagram weeks after his passing, Max shared a throwback snap of him and Tom on his feed.

Max captioned the post: “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.”

Fans were touched by the singer’s sweet tribute, and took to the comment section to share their support.

One fan wrote: “The most special friendship. Soulmates forever. Sending you so much love max.”

Another fan commented: “Bless you. Absolutely heartbreaking. Xc”

A third fan commented: “What a beautiful photo, he will be so incredibly proud of you Max.”

Max served as a pallbearer at Tom’s funeral alongside his bandmates Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes.

The singer also delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral.

During the service, Max said: “Tom was always a brother, he made such an impact from the start. His love for music and striving for success outmatched all of us.”

“Everything he did, he did with the best intentions, even if it was a fight, he got away with it because it was Tom. I could say so much about Tom. I will always remember is his laugh. He loves laughing at people and we experienced that every day.”

“He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much. The people outside, the people all around the world, are a credit to him. Rest easy, mate.”

Tom is survived by his wife Kelsey Parker, and their two children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.