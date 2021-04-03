Mark Wright breaks down as he reveals devastating effect coronavirus has had on his family

Mark Wright has broken down as he revealed the devastating effect coronavirus had on his family.

The 34-year-old’s uncle Edward passed away at the age of 66 last month following an eight-week battle with COVID-19, and his parents and grandparents have also battled the deadly virus.

Speaking to The Sun in an emotional interview, the former TOWIE star said: “Covid tore my family apart and it’s not going to be the same again.”

“I could have lost them all. I’m struggling to cope with this. In December and January, I was at a point with a grandma, grandpa, mum, dad and uncle — when I could have lost them all.”

“I am sat here one uncle less. He’s the heart of our family. We’re all heartbroken beyond belief. I’m trying to be there for many, many family members who are devastated.”

“My uncle was 65, it’s a massive shock to us — we don’t know what we’re going to do without him,” he admitted.

“It feels worse that it’s a new virus. If it was something else like cancer it would be just as hard. But Covid feels so alien and I’ve lost someone so close to something so new. I struggle with this because it didn’t have to happen. Why did this virus have to take him?”

“I’ve never been that religious but I prayed every day and night when my dad was in hospital. The worry level was one million for me and I couldn’t go and see him because you’re not allowed.”

“I thought if I lose my dad, I’m never going to get over this. My dad’s got asthma. I was just at home waiting for news. My brother sent a message I never want to read again,” Mark recalled.

Ad

“It said: ‘I’m really worried about Dad, his eyes don’t look right, his colour has gone and his oxygen levels are really low so we called an ambulance and they said they’ve got to take him right now.'”

“At that point, when you’re not with your dad, you think you’ll never see him again. I couldn’t go to the hospital. I couldn’t say ‘Goodbye’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

“I managed to FaceTime my dad after two days — he had pipes coming out of his face and nose. I got the image on my phone and I cried my eyes out looking at the picture. I told him he will be OK and just breathe.”

Ad

“My nan gets Covid at the start of December. They kept testing her and she wouldn’t get a negative test. She couldn’t understand why they were keeping her in,” the reality star said.

“She thought we were punishing her. For about a month we’d have to go to the hospital car park and talk to her through the window. She would cry and say she’d want to come out, but we couldn’t let her home because we didn’t want my grandad to get it.”

“Finally, she gets a negative test and comes home. In the middle of this my grandad gets Covid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Speaking about his family’s experience with Covid, Mark said: “It’s made me think about how short my life is going to be, I’m nearly halfway through if I’m lucky.”

“I’m a bit too driven, I can’t say no and I work too much. I don’t spend enough time with people I should. It’s taught me to spend more time doing things I love with the people I love at home and not trying to get the next job.”

He urged: “Don’t be like me, don’t lose a family member. Keep your distance and wash your hands — until we’re out of the woods.

“If you haven’t been affected directly just know that it is real. My family didn’t even mix and they all got it at the same time, that’s how strong the virus is. Let’s get out of this situation because it is absolutely horrendous.”