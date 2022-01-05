Malin Andersson reveals private investigator discovered she was being trolled online by a childhood friend

Malin Andersson has opened up about a shocking discovery that she was being trolled by a childhood friend.

The Love Island star revealed she “hired a private investigator” to find out who was behind the anonymous accounts that were sending her cruel messages online after the death of her baby daughter Consy in 2019.

Speaking on the Made By Mamas podcast, Malin said: “I found out a few people that were trolling me. One was actually like an old childhood friend that was really nice to me and still in my life.”

She continued: “One was someone that lived down the road. A few from different points in my life, like years ago – but you know, I’ve never fallen out with anybody. It’s interesting to see, because I kind of laughed and thought, ‘S***, you’re still watching me?'”

Malin is currently expecting her second child, and admitted on the podcast that she felt “a lot of PTSD had come up” during her pregnancy following the death of Consy.

She said: “When you’re pregnant, you don’t have the coping mechanisms you usually do – can’t go out with friends, go and have a drink.”

“I’ve managed to get through it, but I’m just kind of waiting for it to be over. I’ve suffered a lot with my mental health in this pregnancy.”