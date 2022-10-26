Maisie Smith sparks rumours she’s split from Max George

Maisie Smith has sparked rumours she’s split from Max George.

The Wanted singer was first linked to the EastEnders actress last month, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

The couple made their romance Instagram official the following month and tagged each other in their bios beside a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

However, Maisie has since sparked concern among fans that she has split from her beau after just a couple of months.

On Tuesday, the EastEnders star posted a TikTok which featured a number of snippets of her crying with the music Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All) by Omar Apollo playing in the background.

One fan commented: “Hope you’re okay angel 🥺🤍,” while another said: “they’ve broken up?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

The couple’s romance was revealed in August, after they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete.

At the time, an onlooker told The Sun: “They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight. Snogging and giggling like any new couple.”

“We recognised Maisie at first. They were both wearing sunglasses even on the plane and Max was also wearing a red bucket hat, so it looked like they were trying to be a bit incognito.”

“They are definitely an item. My wife said it was a bit over the top at one stage. They were smooching, holding hands and kissing.”

Max and Maisie both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020, when The Wanted singer was still in a relationship with Stacey Giggs.