Maisie Smith and Max George enjoy romantic trip to New York

Maisie Smith and Max George have jetted off to New York for a romantic holiday.

The Wanted singer was first romantically linked to the EastEnders actress back in August, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 21-year-old shared a carousel of photos from their trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

The carousel, which Maisie captioned “live laugh love,” shows the 21-year-old donning an all-neutral outfit on the streets of New York.

It also features a a snap of her beau looking at himself in the mirror at a shop.

Meanwhile, Max shared a carousel of photos of his own from the trip, which he captioned: “I ❤️ NY.”

The couple’s trip to New York comes just weeks after they jetted to Lapland for a romantic winter break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

The pair also recently enjoyed a holiday in Dubai.

Since they went public with their romance, Max and Maisie have faced a lot of criticism over their sizeable age gap.

Clearly tired of the negative comments surrounding their relationship, the singer tweeted earlier this month: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’…”

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the f**k are they implying? I’d love an explanation please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

Prior to this, Maisie defended their relationship during an interview with Hello! magazine, as she addressed their age difference.

Maisie said: “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded.”

“I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)