Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson welcomes her first child with husband Cameron McGeehan

Tiffany Watson has welcomed her first child with her husband Cameron McGeehan.

The Made in Chelsea star announced the exciting news via Instagram earlier this week.

Sharing a sweet of her and Cameron holding their newborn, she wrote: “Jude Maximus McGeehan born 21/06/23.”

“We love you so much ❤️,” Tiffany continued.

A host of Made in Chelsea stars rushed to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Louise Thompson wrote: “Congratulations tiff !!! This is sooo exciting ❤️,” while Zara McDermott said: “Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Binky Felstead wrote: “Congratulations guys! Hey Jude! 🎶 X x,” and Sophie Habboo simply penned: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tiffany and Cameron have been dating since 2020, and the couple officially confirmed their romance in September of that year.

Cameron, who plays for Belgian team KV Oostende, proposed to Tiffany during a romantic trip to Paris in October 2021.

The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family last May.