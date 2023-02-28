Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson announces she’s expecting her first child

Tiffany Watson has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Cameron McGeehan.

The Made in Chelsea star announced the news via Instagram on Monday evening.

Sharing a carousel of loved-up snaps with her beau, in which she debuts her growing baby bump, Tiffany penned: “Baby McGeehan on the way 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany McGeehan. ♡ (@tiffanyc_watson)

Tiffany continued: “Pregnancy after miscarriage can come with a lot of anxiety and I’ve been having to take it one day at a time but very grateful for where we are on our journey ✨.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Ferne McCann penned: “Ahhhhh babe this is gorgeous news congratulations ❤️,” while Louise Thompson wrote: “Congratulations darling girl ❤️.”

Zara McDermott wrote: “Congrats babe!!!! This is amazing news ❤️,” and Amber Davies said: “Omg Tiff, congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

Tiffany and Cameron have been dating since 2020, and the couple officially confirmed their romance in September of that year.

Cameron, who plays for Belgian team KV Oostende, proposed to Tiffany during a romantic trip to Paris in October 2021.

The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family last May.