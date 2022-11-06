Lucinda Strafford enjoys date night with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly – after rekindling their romance

Lucinda Strafford celebrated her 23rd birthday over the weekend with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly.

The reality star split from Aaron shortly before she entered the Love Island villa in 2021, but they got back together weeks after Lucinda was dumped from the dating show.

The couple called it quits AGAIN earlier this year after an explosive argument, but recently rekindled their romance.

On Saturday night, Lucinda and Aaron enjoyed a cosy movie night in an outdoor igloo cinema.

The couple ate popcorn and a charcuterie board as they watched a film together.

Both Lucinda and Aaron took to their Instagram Stories to share snaps of the igloo, but neither of them tagged each other in the posts.

Lucinda also shared snaps from the date night to her feed, and captioned the post: “My kinda bonfire night🍂🍿🎞🤍”

The 23-year-old opened up about her split from Aaron in a YouTube video back in April, admitting it was not “the best relationship ever”.

At the time, the influencer confirmed she was “newly single” and excited for “hot girl summer.”

She said: “I feel like I’ve had a whirlwind and feel like it’s the best thing for me to do, focus on myself. I’ve let got of myself completely.”