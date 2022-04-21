Lucinda Strafford opens up about her split from Aaron Connolly: ‘It was not the best relationship’

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has opened up about her split from Irish footballer Aaron Connolly.

According to The Sun, the influencer split from her on-off beau earlier this month, after an explosive argument.

Lucinda reportedly confronted Aaron over her suspicions he was cheating on her, and police were called to his home after the “domestic disturbance.”

In her latest YouTube video, Lucinda confirmed she is “newly single” and excited for “hot girl summer.”

She said: “I feel like I’ve had a whirlwind and feel like it’s the best thing for me to do, focus on myself. I’ve let got of myself completely.”

Lucinda later explained in the video that her and Aaron’s relationship was not “the best relationship ever” and said she is not looking to date anyone right now.

She added: “I just want to give myself love and don’t want to speak to anyone.”

Kicking off her Hot Girl Summer, Lucinda jetted off to Coachella in California last weekend with her close pal Millie Court.

While at the festival, the 22-year-old was chatted up by Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Millie explained that Tobey asked Lucinda for her phone number, and that Lucinda mixed him up with footballer Harry Maguire.