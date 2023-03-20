Love Island’s Will addresses speculation about his sexuality

Love Island 2023 star Will Young has addressed speculation about his sexuality.

The farmer and his Australian girlfriend Jessie Wynter came in fifth place on the latest series of the hit dating show.

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, the 23-year-old said: “I was 100% myself in the villa. I’m happy with myself and I’m happy with Jessie.”

The TikTok sensation continued: “My brother is gay, and so I’m all for it. I don’t think anyone can say that to me in a negative way. As a person I’m very outgoing and charismatic, and I’m not going to change.”

Jessie, 26, added: “It’s 2023 and judging people’s sexuality is outdated and needs to get out of the window.”

Gushing over his beau, Will said: “I wouldn’t be with her if I thought she wasn’t marriage material. Our plan is to split our time between the UK and Tasmania.”

Jessie, who previously appeared on the Australian version of Love Island, then said: “I still can’t believe that I went on Love Island and actually found the love I was looking for.”