Love Island’s Tom Clare moves in with fellow Islander

Tom Clare has moved in with one of his Love Island co-stars.

The 23-year-old rocketed to fame on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show.

The Barnsley native found love with Samie Elishi; however, they split just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

It has since been reported that Tom and Samie have rekindled their romance.

The footballer has since moved in with his Love Island co-star Casey O’Gorman.

The pals moved to London, and celebrated their successful house hunt with a haul of household essentials.

Tom and Samie, who placed third on the 2023 series of Love Island, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Shortly afterwards, Tom jetted off to Ibiza with Casey, where some NSFW footage was captured.

However, Samie and Tom reunited while on holiday in Marbella last month – sparking rumours they’d rekindled their romance.

Samie and her Love Island co-star and pal Claudia Fogarty recently returned from a cruise, and soon after enjoyed a lunch date with Tom.

In a recent interview with The UK Sun, Tom said: “”I do get a lot of female attention but I’m not interested.”

Alluding to his relationship with Samie, he continued: “I know where my heart is at, lets put it that way.”

Neither Tom nor Samie have confirmed their relationship status; however, Samie has re-followed the footballer on Instagram.

