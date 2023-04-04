Love Island’s Tanya reveals what REALLY happened in Casa Amor: ‘What you guys don’t know…’

Tanya Manhenga has revealed what really happened in Casa Amor.

The 22-year-old placed fourth on winter Love Island 2023 alongside her beau Shaq Muhammad.

The pair coupled up on day one, but their romance was not all smooth sailing.

During Casa Amor, Tanya struck up a brief romance with bombshell Martin Akinola, and the pair even shared a kiss.

The 22-year-old then brought the Dubliner back to the main villa, where Shaq was waiting alone as he remained loyal to her.

However, she quickly rekindled her romance with Shaq, and Martin was subsequently dumped from the island.

Speaking a new YouTube video, Tanya reflected: “My worst moment [on Love Island] was obviously Casa Amor.”

“Cause what you guys don’t know was Casa Amor was the worst time for me.”

“Even though on screen it looked amazing, it was actually the worst time ever.”

Tanya claimed: “The only thing I can say to you guys about Casa Amor was what you guys saw was the complete opposite of what was actually happening, and yeah…”

“What you see on TV..,” Shaq began. “It’s not real!,” Tanya interrupted.

“Listen to the words that I’m saying, it’s not real. That’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

During the Love Island reunion special, which aired last month, Shaq confronted Martin over comments he made about Tanya on the Reality podcast with Will Njobvu.

The airport security officer said: “I think for me, I want to know why you (Martin) came out of the show and started talking on podcasts saying you would sleep with Tanya in ways you can’t imagine.”

“Because one – that did not happen and two if that’s how you choose to speak about women, that’s up to you. But it’s disgusting.”

Martin then said: “Okay, fair enough. That’s fair enough. But if you watch the podcast you’d know that’s not what happened. But, but what I will say is, I didn’t expect you to, you know, say that’s what happened or whatever.”

“But I will say, yeah I crossed the line there. You know, I shouldn’t have said that. So I apologise to Tanya, mostly because we never acknowledged what was talked about.”

Shaq asked: “But did you say it though?”, to which Martin said: “Yeah I did – I was saying it in reference to what happened.”

When Shaq questioned when and where he said that, Martin threatened to “call out” the boys involved in the conversation.

He then said: “OK – Max was there, Kai was there but I’m not sure if he was listening, I don’t remember.”

“I only said four things to you that day – if you remember. On movie night. You made a comment which was low and I tried to hit back. But it was low.”

Tanya chimed in, saying: “Well, I mean, it would have been really nice if you apologised directly and didn’t say it on the podcast in the first place.”

Martin explained that it was the first time he had seen Tanya since leaving the villa.

Shaq then concluded: “I just want to clarify that you didn’t say that and the reason why I was upset on Movie Night was because I was upset about the whole environment and I was missing home.”

This segment between #SHANYA & Martin was awkward to watch, hopefully they can all squash it now and live happily ever after 😭🥰 #loveisland #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/1bJEsHeF27 — SHiiKANE (@Shiikane) March 19, 2023