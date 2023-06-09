Love Island’s Shaq and Tanya set to take MAJOR step in their relationship

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga are set to take a major step in their relationship.

The couple placed fourth on the winter series of Love Island 2023.

Tanya is based in Liverpool, while Shaq is from further south in London.

Speaking on Fubar Radio, Shaq and Tanya revealed that they’re planning on moving in together soon.

Tanya said: “I’m with Shaq a lot. Right now, he just left me yesterday and I’m seeing him again in three days.”

“London from Liverpool is only two hours. It’s so weird because I thought it was going to be really hard at some point but it’s not.”

“I think it’s because I want to see him and he wants to see me. The things we go to we go together. It’s really not been hard. But I’ve been convincing him to move to Manchester because I love Manchester. It’s a mini London and if he moves there I might move in with him soon.”

Shaq revealed: “Me and Tanya literally see each other every single week. We went on holiday last week to Malta, and then I came back and went straight to Liverpool for two days. My family haven’t seen me for about a week. I might be moving to Manchester soon.”

“She’s been trying to convince me since we’ve come out so that might be on the cards. I’m a firm believer in you make time for the people you want to make time for.”

“And obviously I love spending time with Tanya, so I spend more time up in Liverpool than in London these days… I’ll give you the date of when we’re picking up the keys. We’ve had a little look.”

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.