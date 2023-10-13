Love Island’s Sammy Root papped cosying up to Geordie Shore star – after split from Jess Harding

Sammy Root has been papped cosying up to a Geordie Shore star, just days after his split from Jess Harding.

The couple called it quits last week, just two months after they won the summer series of Love Island.

A source confirmed the news to MailOnline, saying: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they’re better off as friends.”

On Thursday night, Sammy stepped out at the The London Dungeon’s spooktacular Halloween event.

There, he was papped cosying up to Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, per photos published by The UK Sun.

It comes just days after Sammy and Jess stepped out separately at the Pride of Britain Awards – but had an awkward run-in as they were seated at the same table.

Later in the evening, in photos published by the publication, Sammy was seen giggling with Love Island 2021 star Faye Winter, as he put his arm around her while they waited for a taxi.

Earlier this month, Jess addressed their split for the first time on Instagram.

During a Q&A session, a follower asked how she was doing since their break-up.

The 23-year-old replied: “It’s been over a week now since we split, so I’m getting there. We shared a once in a lifetime experience together, so of course I’m sad.”

When asked to share the reason behind their split, Jess cryptically wrote: “I really don’t want to go into detail by doing a big statement, but we’re just very different and behave differently and that’s it.”

Jess’ comments come after Sammy claimed he was blindsided by the news of their split in the press.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories last week, he wrote: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.”

“Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward.

“We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.”

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”