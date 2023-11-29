Love Island’s Ouzy See reveals new romance – following Kady McDermott split

Ouzy See has revealed a new romance.

The 29-year-old struck up a romance with Kady McDermott during his time on the summer 2023 series of Love Island.

However, the Love Island stars called it quits back in August, after Kady found out Ouzy spent two nights at a hotel with a girl named Alicia shortly after being dumped from the villa.

Now, Ouzy has revealed he’s moved on with influencer Sophie Lee.

The couple attended The Beauty Awards 2023 together on Monday night.

Speaking to The UK Sun on the red carpet, Ouzy said: “We’re in the early stages, I’m here supporting Sophie tonight as she’s been nominated.”

When asked if their romance was going strong, Ouzy beamed and said: “It’s going really well,” which prompted Sophie to say: “He’s really kind, that’s my favourite thing about him.”

Ouzy gushed: “She’s inspirational,” before adding: “We’ve been dating for a few months.”

When asked if they were in love, the pair giggled and said “we’ll see”.

In a statement at the time of her split from Ouzy, Kady wrote on Instagram: “Sadly late last night Ouzy’s behaviour and actions from the 30th July were bought to my attention.”

“Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately actions have consequences and although we are not ‘official’ in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot.”

“I wish him nothing but happiness and success in his life. Thank you for the continued support by so many of you, I’d like to focus on the many positives and move on with my life now,” she added.

In his own statement, Ouzy wrote: “Just wanted to say what’s happened with me and Kady has NOTHING to do with her or any false rumours that have been flying about, it’s because of my actions that things have ended not Kady’s and I have apologized to her already.”

“She’s an amazing girl with an amazing family and doesn’t deserve any of the negative messages she has received this morning!”

Later, in an interview with MailOnline, Ouzy admitted he “ruined” things with Kady, and claimed he was “set up” by Alicia.

He said: “I just want to clear it up, I was in the wrong. I can understand why Kady was upset, the girl [Alicia] set me up, she came to the hotel and I had never done anything with her.”

“I was with Kady when she posted the statement of the split online and was with her when it all came out. We weren’t exclusive at the time and we hadn’t even had our first date.”

“Things were going in the right direction and going well but when we came out of the villa, things were so different.”

The model continued: “Then that happened on July 30 and after me and Kady met up and I kind of ruined it. I knew the girl before, I knew of her. We’d met like three times as friends, but she messaged me when I was out and about in London.”

“There was no romantic connection though. This girl’s friends were all posting about it on Twitter and it was muggy and it looked bad on Kady’s side. But I never had a romantic connection with her. It is what it is and I’m happy now.”

He added: “It’s been mad. I have no privacy anymore, but I’ve enjoyed it and I have no regrets. I was set up a little bit and it’s not all true.”

“I will say it’s not Kady’s fault. She is an amazing girl and it was my fault, but I was set up. In the villa I had the best time ever but obviously they don’t show everything and it is very different on the outside, but I loved it.”