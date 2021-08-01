Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland confirm their romance is back ON

The couple have reunited after Lucinda's brief fling with Aaron Francis

Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland have rekindled their romance, after reuniting for the first time since leaving the Love Island villa.

The pair were happily coupled up on Love Island until a dramatic public vote meant they had to choose one of them to leave the villa.

Brad decided that he should be the one to go, letting Lucinda stay on the show longer.

The 21-year-old then pursued a romance with Aaron Francis, until they were dumped from the Island last week.

After leaving the villa, Lucinda said she “definitely wanted to continue things with Aaron”, but days later she confirmed their romance was over.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Lucinda has now reunited with Brad, and the pair were spotted on a date in Brighton on Saturday night.

In photos published by The Sun, the couple held hands as they walked along the Brighton seafront.

It was Lucinda’s first day out of isolation since returning home from Mallorca, and the pair looked happier than ever.

Earlier this week, Lucinda said she hoped to meet up with Brad after leaving Love Island.

The influencer told MailOnline: “I have been in contact with Brad, he messaged me saying ‘well done’, and he’s so lovely. I’m sure we will meet up. There are absolutely no hard feelings between Brad and me.”

“It was genuinely so upsetting when he left the villa, he was part of the furniture. I like that we’re still in contact.”