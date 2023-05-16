Love Island’s Francesca Allen announces the death of her father in heartbreaking post

Love Island’s Francesca Allen has announced the death of her beloved father in a heartbreaking post.

The 27-year-old, who appeared on the dating show in 2019, shared the news on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo featuring a bouquet of roses.

The TV personality wrote: “Taking some time off socials as I lost my dad last week.”

“Just having the time to process thanks to those who noticed I’ve been inactive,” she continued.

“I will be back doing my thing and connecting with you all soon. Thank you for the patience.”

Francesca went on to share a series of photos of her late dad, who she described as the “life and soul of every party”.

The sad news comes after the reality star announced her engagement to businessman Ed Crossan in December 2021.

Posting a photo of the moment her beau proposed, she wrote: “The best Christmas present a girl could ask for ❤️ I’m marrying my best friend!!!!!”

“I still can’t believe it 🥰🥰,” she added.

A host of Love Island stars congratulated Francesca in the comment section, including Lucie Donlan – who got engaged to her beau Luke Mabbott that same year.

Lucie wrote: “Oh em geee!!!!! Congratulations my lovely!!!!! I think we need to celebrate as wifes to be🥳🥰 💍.”

Molly-Mae Hague also commented: “Omg! Congratulations!!!”