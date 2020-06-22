Love Island’s Finley Tapp reveals plans to propose to girlfriend Paige Turley

The Love Island couple revealed they have taken the next step in their relationship

Love Island winners Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have opened up about their plans to get married.

The couple won the show’s first winter series earlier this year, after their romance blossomed during their time in the villa.

Finley, who recently moved in with his 22-year-old girlfriend, revealed that he is eager to propose to her.

“I’m not going to wait – I want to propose soon!” he told OK! magazine.

“I don’t want to say a timescale as it’s going to be a surprise.”

The 20-year-old admitted that he already told his family and friends about the proposal and he has a “few ideas” on how to pop the question.

“I told my friend I had something to tell him and he said, “You’re not going to propose already are you? I wouldn’t be surprised,” ” he explained.

“So my friends know it and I’ve told my family it’s something I want to do. Now all I have to do is ask for Paige’s dad’s blessing! I’ve got a few ideas about how I’d propose.”

The footballer also discussed that he wants to have their first child before the pair tie the knot.

“We’ve spoken about the order we’d like to do things,” he continued.

“We’d like to get engaged, have a long engagement and in that time have a baby.”

“I want a baby at my wedding and for them to be in the photos. We could put him in a suit.”

The couple spent lockdown at Paige’s family home in Scotland and she confessed that there were no arguments during the Coronavirus lockdown.

“I think they preferred Finn to me!” she expressed.

“It was us, my mum, my step-dad and my dog, Kevin. We basically ate and drank our way through lockdown,” she added.

Paige and Finley’s new three-bedroom apartment is located in Manchester, which features views of the city, a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room in one of the bedrooms.

