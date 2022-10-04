Love Island’s Chris Hughes lands ‘important’ new TV project

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has landed an “important” new TV project.

The 29-year-old, who appeared on the 2017 series of the hit dating show, was previously praised for “raising awareness” with his BBC documentary about male fertility.

Chris and his brother, who was diagnosed with cancer after having himself checked, told their stories in the 2020 documentary titled Me, My Brother and Our Balls.

Chris has undergone four surgeries for his fertility.

The reality star underwent three operations to deal with varicoceles, a testicular vein condition, which he was diagnosed with when he was younger.

He also made the decision to freeze his sperm; despite his issues, Chris has been told he can still have children.

Now, the Love Island star has told The Sun that he’s working on a new TV project, as he aims to raise further awareness on testicular cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial)

Chris told the outlet: “I’m potentially starting to film a new show soon on testicular health.”

“I did a documentary on the BBC with my brother. Hopefully I can continue to spread awareness, which is important to me.”

“I’ve been working with BUPA Health lately. I want to be an advocate for testicular health. It’s something I’ve struggled with, fortunately it wasn’t cancer, but I’ve had four operations on my testicles myself.”

“My brother’s had cancer and my cousin’s had cancer so it’s just about keeping that word spreading and breaking the stigma so men continue to check themselves and talk because it’s a big topic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial)

Chris came runner-up on Love Island 2021 alongside his ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

The reality star was previously in a long-term relationship with former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, before they split in March 2020.

The 29-year-old went on to date golfer Annabel Dimmock, but the pair called time on their ten-month romance back in June.