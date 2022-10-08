Love Island’s Chloe Burrows ‘signs up for’ new reality show

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows has reportedly signed up for Channel 4’s new reality show Scared Of The Dark.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old will join a host of celebrities who will live in the dark for a week in a specially constructed location.

A source told the outlet: “Chloe adds some glamour to the Scared Of The Dark line up and is excited to start filming.”

The source continued: “She signed up recently and is looking forward to taking on the challenges the show will put forward.”

It has also been reported that Gogglebox star and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Scarlett Moffatt would also be taking part in the show.

“TV bosses are over the moon to have signed Scarlett and think ITV’s loss is Channel 4’s gain,” a source told the publication.

“She’s hilarious, relatable and guaranteed to make great telly when she’s trapped in the pitch black with a load of other famous faces.”

“They’re expecting her to be one of the breakout stars of the series, just like she was when she won the Jungle,” they added.

Boxing legend and I’m A Celeb alum Chris Eubank is also rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series.

“Chris is always up for new challenges, so when he was approached about this new reality series, he was well up for it,” a source said.

“He’s a tough guy from his years in the boxing ring, but this show will test even the strongest of characters. Not only is it physically tough but living in complete darkness will be a massive mental challenge too.”

