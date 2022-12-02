Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech confirms romance with fellow reality star

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech is dating Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star DJ O’Neal.

The 31-year-old, who appeared on the 2015 series of the hit dating show, split from boyfriend Nathan Malcolm just two months ago.

She took to Instagram earlier this week to confirm her new romance, sharing a black-and-white photo of her and her beau along with the caption: “Fate knew something that we didn’t.”

A source told The Sun: “Cally and DJ are a match made in heaven and head over heels in love. They are both parents and very driven – their friends think this could really go the distance.”

Cally shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2015, where she found love in Luis Morrison.

The pair dated on and off for two years, and they became the first couple to have a baby after meeting on the show.

The former couple split just ten weeks after their daughter Vienna was born.

Meanwhile DJ appeared on SAS last year while in the middle of his divorce from his wife of 13 years.

The 35-year-old is father to two sons.