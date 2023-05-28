Love Island’s AJ Bunker reveals she secretly went under the knife – after being ‘haunted’ by her promo photo

Love Island star AJ Bunker has revealed she secretly went under the knife, after being “haunted” by her promo photo for the show.

The 28-year-old, who was a bombshell during season 7 of the popular dating show, took to Instagram to show off the results of her recent boob job.

She wrote: “Spot the difference 👀😅🙈 Still to this day my love island photo haunts me! 😭”

“The reason for this post is I want to show that not all aesthetic procedures need to look over filled or fake (which I truly learnt the hard way).”

“I can’t stress enough the importance of finding a good aesthetician, who you can trust with your face. Someone who isn’t scared to tell you no or whether you’re going too far.” “Someone who only wants to make small natural looking tweaks and understands you and your goal. @drroshofficial is honestly the best, he makes me feel so comfortable, whether it be for cosmetic reasons or medical, I feel like I can talk to him about anything and everything and he always exceeds my expectations.” “In fact the first time I went to him, I cried, I had gone on such a journey with having things I had done to myself and having them reversed. I was having a mental battle with myself feeling pretty and wanting to go back to feeling more natural. He honestly gave me that confidence back.” AJ added: “If you go to this man, you’ll never look back! So happy and grateful to have him in my life! Appreciate you and your amazing work @drroshofficial ❤️” “Ps: Please ignore the swelling at the end of my video on the last slide, the 1st image is the results, once all swelling/bruising had gone down 🥰❤️”