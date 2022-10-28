Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti land ANOTHER exciting project

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have landed themselves another exciting project.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island back in August.

They have both found immense fame since appearing on the show; Davide recently launched a collection with boohooMAN, and Ekin-Su has signed two major brand deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and is set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The couple are also set to travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures in their new travel series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Now, Ekin-Su and Davide have landed yet another exciting project.

The Love Island winners have signed a huge deal with Google to star in their own cookery show.

A teaser for the online show, Saved By The Search with Davide and Ekin-Su, saw the reality stars making mischief together in the kitchen.

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to express their delight at the news.

One Instagram user wrote: “They belong on our screens. The chemistry is something magical, unmatched. I’d watch countless hours of them goofing around and making each other laugh. Please say there’s more…!”

A second said: “How soon? Just release it please😂,” and a third wrote: “i miss 😢 release it asap please ❤️.”

Earlier this month, ITV confirmed the details of Ekin-Su and Davide’s upcoming travel series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

The two-part series will see the couple head to Italy, and to Davide’s hometown of Frosinone.

They will also head to Verona, the Italian city of love, which was made famous by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The pair will then head through the Tuscan valley before travelling to Ekin-Su’s native Turkey.

Their Turkish trip will begin in Istanbul, where Ekin-Su will introduce her beau to her acting colleagues.

From there, they will head on an eight-hour road trip to Odemis, the village where the actress’ family is from.

The couple will spend the night sleeping in their campervan.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.”

“Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, gushed: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

A date has yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster, but ITV have assured fans the highly anticipated series is “coming soon”.