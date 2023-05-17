Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide ‘set to appear’ on popular TV show

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are reportedly set to appear on a popular BBC show.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island last summer, and have since gone from strength to strength.

Shortly after leaving the villa. the fan-favourite contestants landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

Ekin-Su and Davide will now reportedly appear on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The UK Sun have reported that the couple have already begun filming, having headed to Broadstairs and spent time in the local antique shops.

A source told the publication: “It might seem like a surprising match, but Ekin and Davide were so excited to take part.”

“Antiques Roadshow is a huge programme with a big fan base – it will really bring in a different viewer having them on.”

Ekin-Su alluded to her appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip earlier this month as she took to her Instagram story to show her fans some of the shops they went to.

The Turkish actress also told her 3.2 million followers that she suspected some of the dolls may be haunted.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip sees antique expert join celebs on a road trip around the UK in search for treasures, while they compete to make the most money at auction.

The news comes just weeks after Ekin-Su teased her return to our TV screens in the capacity of a game show.

Ekin-Su took to her Instagram story last month to share a selfie sitting in what appeared to be a studio.

The set-up bears a striking resemblance to that of the BBC One game show Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The Love Island 2022 winner shared a follow-up video of her sitting in a moving chair, writing: “Feels like I’m on a roller coaster”.

Earlier this year, Ekin-Su exclusively told Goss.ie that she had a TV project in the pipeline in the weeks ahead.

The reality star told us: “I’ve got something lined – well, a few meetings I cannot say.”

“But just um, watch your screens…”

Teasing that she may take part in another reality show, Ekin-Su told Goss.ie that she’d love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, saying: “Yes, who wouldn’t – it’s great. [I] like a challenge.”