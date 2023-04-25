Love Island winner Ekin-Su teases her appearance on THIS popular game show

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has teased her appearance on a popular game show.

The 28-year-old won the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The fan-favourite couple then landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

Ekin-Su has now teased her return to our TV screens.

The Love Island 2022 winner took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a selfie sitting in what appeared to be a studio.

The set-up bears a striking resemblance to that of the BBC One game show Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The Turkish actress shared a follow-up video of her sitting in a moving chair, writing: “Feels like I’m on a roller coaster”.

It comes just weeks after Ekin-Su told Goss.ie that she had a TV project in the pipeline in the coming weeks.

The reality star told us: “I’ve got something lined – well, a few meetings I cannot say.”

“But just um, watch your screens…”

Teasing that she may take part in another reality show, Ekin-Su told us that she’d love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, saying: “Yes, who wouldn’t – it’s great. [I] like a challenge.”