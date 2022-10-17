Love Island winner Ekin-Su reveals she’s getting her lip filler dissolved: ‘I don’t like the fake look’

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed she’s getting her lip filler dissolved.

The Turkish actress, who shot to fame after winning Love Island this summer, said that after watching herself on the show she decided to “strip down” to a more natural look.

The 28-year-old told The Guardian that she’s already gotten rid of her blonde highlights and went back to her natural colour, and her next step is getting rid of her lip filler.

She said: “I didn’t like the fake look. I think natural beauty is a lot prettier. I’ve not had anything major done to myself, right? OK, apart from the boobs.”

In the same interview, Ekin-Su gushed over her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti – who she won the show with.

The reality star said: “If you look at him, you think, ‘Oh, what a handsome guy he is.’ But deep down he’s got such a soft love. He’s got a very pure heart.”

“A relationship is about prioritising each other, not being wrapped around a man: being your own independent woman, being able to say, ‘I don’t need you. I want you to add happiness to my life. If you’re not, then goodbye’,” she added.