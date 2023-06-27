Love Island winner Ekin-Su announces MAJOR career move

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced a major career move.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of Love Island last summer alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

After leaving the Majorcan villa, the 28-year-old landed a number of lucrative brand deals, appeared on Dancing on Ice, and landed her own two-part ITV series with Davide, titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Ekin-Su has since revealed she’s launching her own brand, just months after parting ways with OhPolly and Beauty Works.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the Love Island winner said: “I’m creating my own brand, a clothing brand.”

“I’m in the process of thinking about what my audience would be, who would be wearing it and what’s in fashion.”

“Obviously I’ve got links with Turkey and the factories. I know these things take time and it’s a lot of hard work but I really want to be my own CEO.”

“It’s about basically being a strong woman and being your own boss,” Ekin-Su continued.

“I feel like I’ve always been my own boss, so why not? I mean, nothing is impossible, right?”

When asked which designers she looks up to, the Turkish actress revealed: “I think Victoria Beckham dresses are amazing. But historically, I’ve never had an idol. I just dress myself in what suits me.”

“I think every woman’s beautiful in their own way, so what might suit me might not suit someone else. It’s just a preference and women of any age will be able to wear my clothes. Anyone can look sexy. Anyone can look classy.”

In March, Ekin-Su announced she had parted ways with hair brand Beauty Works.

A spokesperson for the brand told MailOnline at the time: “We worked with Ekin-Su in late 2022 on our Party Edit but will not be releasing any future edits. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Addressing the situation, the Love Island winner said: “I just want to make it clear that I absolutely love Beauty Works. I loved working with them. I had my own edit with them and it was great.”

The news came amid reports she was set to take legal action against Oh Polly, after she was allegedly dropped by the brand just six months after signing the biggest deal in Love Island’s history.

Aside from her deals with Oh Polly and Beauty Works, the reality star also landed a major deal with makeup brand BPerfect Cosmetics.