Love Island stars Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico spark engagement rumours

Love Island stars Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico have sparked engagement rumours.

The couple, who met on the 2020 winter series of the popular dating show, recently enjoyed a romantic holiday to Greece.

Nas took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the trip, and eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on Eva’s wedding finger in the photos.

One fan commented on the post: “Do I spy an engagement ring?? Xx”

Another wrote: “Engaged?? Very happy that you guys are still going strong. You definitely put the definition in ‘Love’ island.”

Eva joined Love Island 2020 in Casa Amor, and came back to the main villa with Nas after they struck up a romantic connection.

Nas was previously coupled up with Demi Jones.