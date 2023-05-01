Love Island stars Ekin-Su and Davide win praise after visiting Turkey earthquake zone

Love Island stars Ekin-Su and Davide have won praise from fans, after visiting Turkey to help British Red Cross workers.

The couple, who won the 2022 series of the dating show, aided with the ongoing relief mission following the devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Davide shared photos from the trip and wrote: “Having experienced a big earthquake myself in 2009 (Abruzzo, Italy), I know how much of a positive effect one’s help can have on people who have lost everything and have to restart from scratch, so I felt compelled to travel to Turkey and help in any way I could.”

The reality star, who hails from Italy, continued: “I may not be able to rebuild houses and people’s lives but I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped feeding families and giving kids reasons to smile, as well as spreading awareness about the current situation.”

“We are used to a comfortable lifestyle and take most things for granted; Let’s pause for a second, appreciate everything we’ve got and most importantly treasure every moment we’re able to share with our loved ones.”

“Credit to @britishredcross for making this journey possible. My heart is with the people of Syria and Turkey 🤍”

Commenting on Davide’s post, one fan wrote: “Now this in an influencer, using your platform to bring awareness back to these poor victims when the world’s media has moved on. You and Ekin are so kind. The joy on these kids faces says it all ❤️”

Another commented: “So many beautiful photos!! Amazing work and proud of you for using your platform to raise awareness! ❤️❤️”

A third penned: “Hearts of gold you two! So glad you’re bringing more awareness to this as most people have moved on but the country still needs help. ❤️🙌🏾”