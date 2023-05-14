Love Island star Tasha Ghouri reveals plans to move abroad with boyfriend Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri has revealed her plans to move abroad with boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The dancer, who made history as the first deaf contestant to appear on Love Island, and her beau are currently renting a property in East London.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, the 24-year-old said she and Andrew want to buy their first home in the English “countryside”, before relocating to a sunnier destination in the future.

The model said: “We’d definitely love to move abroad at some point, maybe when we’re a bit older in our late 30s or 40s.”

“We do want to have our first home in the countryside here somewhere on the outskirts of London. We’d love to move abroad at some point because I feel like you want that sunshine.”

Since meeting on Love Island last summer, Tasha and Andrew’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

As well as moving in together, the couple got matching rose tattoos last year – which was a nod to their final date on the show.

They also recently sparked engagement rumours, when Tasha was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

Although the couple later shut down rumours they are engaged, Andrew teased a proposal is on the cards soon.

He said in a YouTube video: “I think we’ll get married one day, hopefully soon, but obviously not too soon. “Listen, I’m pretty certain I’m gonna marry that girl.”