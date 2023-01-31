Love Island star Shaughna Phillips breaks her silence on the arrest of her boyfriend

Shaughna Phillips has broken her silence on the arrest of her boyfriend.

Billy, who the Love Island star is expecting her first child with, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs earlier this month.

The 29-year-old will appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on a later date.

Shaughna, who started dating the businessman and property developer in 2020, has since released a statement.

Her rep told OK! Magazine: “Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy.”

They also said that she “will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries”.

“We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna’s baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult time,” the rep added.

Pregnant Shaughna Phillips devastated as boyfriend is arrested just weeks before due datehttps://t.co/2pIO5sjZEp — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 30, 2023

Shaughna is due to welcome her first child with Billy in March.

Speaking about her relationship, Shaughna previously told OK!: “I’ve known him for years. We knew each other as teenagers and we were in the same circles.”

“But we’ve both had partners and it’s never really been the right time. We were friends beforehand and then we got together romantically around summer 2020.”

“It was around the time things started to open again after lockdown and we could mingle. And then we went back into multiple lockdowns and he moved into my flat. So we kind of fast-tracked.”