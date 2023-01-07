Love Island star reveals he had a terrifying near brush with death on-board flight

Jack Fowler has revealed he had a terrifying near brush with death on-board a flight.

The 27-year-old appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jack revealed he had suffered a major allergic reaction after accidentally being served nuts on a flight.

Jack revealed he had informed his airhost about his severe allergic to reaction, which didn’t appear to be a problem.

He claimed he was later served pastries topped with nuts, which he spotted and alerted the airhost.

However, Jack claimed he was served nuts again, after a pistachio had been buried beneath his ice cream.

The Love Island star revealed he instantly felt something was wrong as his tongue swelled up and his throat began to close, and immediately spat the nut out.

Jack revealed the pilot had to contact a number of countries to try and organise an emergency landing to seek medical attention.

However, the Love Island star reacted quickly and medical attention wasn’t immediately required.

A host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to wish Jack well.

Montana Brown wrote: “Hope you’re ok!!! ❤️,” while Ellie Brown said: “Hope you’re okay Jack .”