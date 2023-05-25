Love Island star responds to claims she’s ‘ruined her face’ with controversial fox eye surgery

Love Island’s Mollie Salmon has responded to claims she’s “ruined her face”, after undergoing controversial fox eye surgery.

The 23-year-old, who appeared on the show as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2022, recently travelled to Turkey to have the procedure, which raises the ends of the eyebrows upwards.

Mollie has been documenting her recovery from the surgery on TikTok, including a shocking video of her swollen face 24 hours after the procedure.

The video showed Mollie’s face covered in bruises and bandages, surrounded by a headband.

She captioned the post: “Fox eye surgery recovery, the healing process is a journey 😭.”

Despite being thrilled by her new look, social media users weren’t so keen and insisted she didn’t need the surgery at all.

Responding to the backlash, Mollie posted a video revealing the final results of her surgery.

In the video, she mimed over the sound: “I had a little cry earlier, and I had a big cry last night, but I’m not crying now and I think for that, I’m doing so well.”

Mollie wrote over the video: “Reading through all my comments saying I’ve ruined my face with fox eye surgery.”