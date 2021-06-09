Love Island star Montana Brown has stark warning for new contestants

The series will return to our screens later this month

Montana Brown has a stark warning for new Love Island contestants, ahead of the show’s brand new series.

The 25-year-old, who appeared on the show in 2017, has warned this year’s Islanders that fame and money won’t “last forever”.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the reality star admitted: “The first year after Love Island, I behaved like a bit of a brat – people give you everything for free, and do everything for you. But you can’t forget that you’re quite disposable in this industry.”

“Future contestants need to know what they’re getting into, and also understand that fame and money don’t last forever.”

“In the beginning I was constantly looking in my peripherals to see what other contestants were doing. Who’s working with which brands? Who’s getting paid what?

“You psychoanalyse yourself, because you feel pressure to look a certain way in order to get the work,” she confessed.

“As time’s gone on, I’ve learned you can’t copy people. I had to find what I was passionate about beyond social media, and now use it as a place to keep up with my friends.”

Love Island will make a comeback later this month, after last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The series will be filmed in Mallorca for a period of eight weeks, and will be hosted by Laura Whitmore.